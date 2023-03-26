Xandy Kamel allegedly remarries - Big Akwes spills beans

Kumawood actor Big Akwes

Kumawood actor Big Akwes has expressed his happiness for Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel, who he claims has recently tied the knot with a man based abroad .

The actress' alleged new husband goes by the name of Kwame Sikanii.



In a video shared on Instagram by blogger, Marigyata, Big Akwes couldn't help himself as he delivered the message.



"Today I am happy. Today is the happiest day of my life. Xandy Kamel has married. She has married.”



He went on to describe the marriage as a "special" one and emphasized that it was made official by Xandy Kamel herself.



"Where many do not see hope, that's where blessings come from. The help that came from there is coming along well. God has blessed you. God has given you what your heart desires," he added.



Big Akwes also praised Xandy Kamel's new husband, whom he referred to as a rich man. "The guy is rich, he is really rich.

The money the guy gave me is not small, and the money he also gave me today is not small. Man has been blessed by God. He has crazy money," he said.



He further encouraged Xandy Kamel to enjoy her marriage and indulge in good food and rest. "Xandy you have gotten what your heart desires, eat Xandy, eat and drink and sleep," he said.



Addressing those who may have negative thoughts about Xandy Kamel's marriage, Big Akwes said, "Xandy has married Ooo, and for you, those thinking ill of her, may your deeds end up affecting you. This is the real marriage, not the other one."



Xandy Kamel, who is known for her roles in Ghanaian movies, was previously married to Kaninja, a fellow actor. The two divorced in 2020 after being married for just a year.









Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:











