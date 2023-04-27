Xandy Kamel confirms being married to a man living in Australia

Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel

Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel, has finally broken her silence and confirmed the many rumours surrounding her mysterious marriage to a new man.

In a recent video shared by blogger, Zionfelix, Xandy Kamel arrived in a car and expressed pride in her appearance, attributing it to her father being white and her husband living in Australia.



When asked by Zionfelix how she arrived so promptly for the interview, Xandy replied, “Can you tell I look good? Tell me I look good. I prepared everything of mine before coming here so I don't get late.



“You know, having the white man lifestyle, traveling and all those other things. I don't joke with my time. Do you understand?"



Xandy went on to reveal more details about her marriage, saying, "Also, my husband is in Australia and he is teaching me how things work abroad and all that.



“I won't ever go there but because he is Ghanaian he will be the one to come here. Like every year he would come down to Ghana twice a year. That's the agreement we had.”

On March 26, 2023, Kumawood actor Big Akwes expressed his happiness for Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel, who he claimed tied the knot with a man based abroad.



He stated that the actress' alleged new husband went by the name of Kwame Sikanii and went on to describe the marriage as a "special" one and emphasized that it was made official by Xandy Kamel herself.





ADA/BB