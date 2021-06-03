Xandy Kamel downplays allegations levelled against her by Mona Gucci

Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Xandy Kamel has said she is not ready to react to allegations levelled against her by Mona Gucci.

Mona Gucci, who plies her trade with Onua TV, has been making wild allegations against Xandy.



When ZionFelix tried to get her side of the issue in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show, the host of ‘Yenom Tea’ on Angel TV stated that she doesn’t have much time to waste on Mona.



She even questioned who Mona Gucci was and what she sells.



Xandy Kamel stressed that she won’t waste her time on things that won’t be beneficial to her.

She indicated that she mostly think and invests her time in something that will get her money.



Mona Gucci’s decision to call out Xandy Kamel follows her recent legal issue with Salma Mumin.



Watch the full interview below



