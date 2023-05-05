Xandy Kamel sends strong warning to her new husband

Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel has issued a warning to her new husband, Kwame Sikanii, stating that she won't hesitate to move on to the next person if he messes up.

The actress made this known in a video she shared on TikTok, where she professed her love for her husband and also made it clear that she won't waste time massaging egos.



In the video, Xandy Kamel said, "Nigga, my baby, Kwame Sikanii, I want to use this medium to make you understand that the love I have for you is there. We have a long way to go, and it's our prayer and desire to go far, do you understand?"



She then went on to state her warning to her husband, saying: "My guy, if you mess up, I will move on to the next one, do you understand? No hard feelings, the love is there, but if you mess up, I will move to the next one. I won't have time to come and massage my egos. I won't have that time at all. I love you."



Xandy Kamel's warning to her husband has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some people criticizing her for not being committed to her marriage and already expecting the worst to happen.



Others, however, have defended her, stating that she has the right to protect herself and her happiness in the marriage.





















ADA/BB