Xandy Kamel shares rare images of herself and daughter

XANDY KKKKK.jpeg Xandy and daughter

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For years, Xandy Kamel has tried to keep the identity of her children hidden until she shared a recent post of herself and a young girl she disclosed to be her daughter.

In an Instagram post dated October 13, 2022, the TV show host was captured hugging and posing with a girl she identified as his daughter.

She added that her daughter was a die-hard fan of hers who loves her no matter what.

“My fruit. See how she hugged me like a die-hard fan. Anyway, she has been my die-hard fan. I love u baby and thanks for loving mummy regardless,” she captioned.

Xandy, in her post, donned a green two-piece attire while her daughter was clad in a blue t-shirt she matched with a pair of black jeans.

One can’t tell if the young girl was her first child or not, but both mother and daughter shared a bond that could be easily spotted in the pictures.

On July 14, 2019, the actress made a shocking revelation in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, where she disclosed that she had three children but doesn't know who their fathers are.

"I only know I have three biological kids and six adopted kids, but I don't know my children’s father," she said.







ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
