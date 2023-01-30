0
Xandy Kamel wiggles butt on TikTok live, netizens react

Xandy Kamel Twerks Xandy Kamel wiggles buttocks on live video

Mon, 30 Jan 2023

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Xandy Kamel, has been captured in a sensual pose that has stirred all manner of reactions on social media.

With her butt facing the camera, Xandy Kamel knelt on her bed whiles wiggling her butt and twerking for her followers.

Dressed in a pair of shorts, and an ash T-shirt, the controversial socialite went live on TikTok to grasp the attention of her fans.

However, the said video has since attracted countless of wild comments from netizens who have labeled her childish for putting up such an act.

“This woman still has a childish mindset, that is why man fucked her up. A grown man doesn’t like such a woman in their life. she should sit up, and stop blaming men for their attitude," A user wrote.

“We men's attitude towards women is out as off, especially women who have childish behaviour. No matter your good heart, a grown man cannot take a woman with childish behavior,” said another

