Xerda fires at Kofi Jamar over his claims of exploitation in the Ghanaian music industry by media

Xerda and Kofi Jamar

Popular Ghanaian musician Kofi Jamar’s recent post about some supposed exploitation in the Ghanaian music industry by the media has ignited a fiery response from Alexander Fiifi Abekah, popularly known as Xerda, a prominent production manager and road manager of musician Fantana.

Taking to his Facebook page, Xerda shared a screenshot of Jamar’s post made on X, where the the latter highlighted how artists are used for their popularity and discarded when they fall out of the limelight.



The “Ekorso” hitmaker mentioned that he felt the media was not treating him right currently, even though he did many people favours when he had one of the biggest songs in Ghana quite recently.



However, Xerda wasn’t about to let Jamar’s assertions go unchallenged.



In a sharp response, he addressed the musician’s claims while also shedding light on the reciprocal nature of the artist-media relationship.



Xerda in his response, did not mince words as he tackled Jamar’s grievances head-on.

He reminded Kofi Jamar of a recent incident where the musician allegedly disrespected Nana Lion, a renowned radio presenter and host of Pluzz FM’s drive-time show, during a scheduled interview.



Xerda emphasized that the interview was a planned engagement, not an impromptu encounter, and accused Jamar of showing up late and disregarding the agreed-upon time, thereby disrespecting not only Nana Lion but also his radio show and its producer.



The popular publicist also questioned whether artists like Jamar were willing to acknowledge the reciprocal nature of their interactions with the media and challenged the musician’s portrayal of artists as victims of exploitation, suggesting that the relationship between artists and the media is a symbiotic one, where both parties rely on each other for mutual benefit.



