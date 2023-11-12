Xorlali; the budding music talent billed to become the face of Ghana music

Xolarli is out with Oshey

The name Xorlali may not ring a bell in Ghana’s entertainment, particularly the music industry currently but in a year or two, she will become a household name as far as top female musicians not only in Ghana but Africa are concerned.

Born and raised in the Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, Eunice Yevakpor’s conspicuous musical talent was evident in the early stages of her life as a student of the Miracle Senior High School in Sunyani.



As a Voltarian who identifies strongly with her Volta connections, Xorlali has made it a point to use her craft to project the good things about the region.



As she progressed through the education ladder which saw her attend the Institute of Business Management and Journalism, Kumasi, Xorlali continued to nurture her musical talent and all who crossed paths with her then knew it was a matter of when and not if she would hit the limelight with her talent.



Xorlali, like most people, has had more than fair share of the difficulties life throws at people. From childhood to adulthood, she has encountered more ups than downs but through it, she has been steadfast and not relent on her dream of using music to tell and change her story.



Though she represents predominantly as an Afrobeat singer, her versatility enables her to veer smoothly into other genres and churn out quality sounds.

When asked, " What style of music do you do?" She smiled and answered," Music has no boundaries, Music makes me do all".



She strongly believes in African values, she describes music as a unifying language that is the voice of the oppressed, the voice of the voiceless. " Music connects, music heals, music is love, music helps with the hustle and struggle, music gives smiles to the street, music is love and peace to the world.



So far Xolarli has released beautiful tunes such 'I dey Before' which features Flowking Stone, We Dey Cool and Oshey which has become the favorite of music lovers in the country.



