'Y'all waiting for my side of the story?' - Iyanya hints of response to Yvonne Nelson?

Yvonne Nelson and Iyanya

Nigerian musician Iyanya has posted a tweet that is being interpreted as a promise to formally react to statements made about him in a recently published memoir of his former girlfriend Yvonne Nelson.

He was one of the few showbiz personalities addressed in the book 'I am not Yvonne Nelson,' with the author accusing him of being a womanizer who despite being in a relationship with her went chasing other women.



He took a rather jocular approach to his intial response to the 'revelations' by Yvonne Nelson but has tweeted his readiness to tell his part of the story come what may.



His tweet of June 28 read: "Y’all waiting for my side of the story? If I talk now, I’ll be accused of kissing and telling, sluts shaming Etc. But something gat to give, so wait for it."



His tweet came hours after another musician captured in Yvonne's book, Sarkodie, released a 'tell-it-all' track titled 'Try Me,' responding copiously to an abortion Yvonne had of a child that was forming out of a relationship they shared in 2010.





Y’all waiting for my side of the story? If I talk now, I’ll be accused of kissing and telling, sluts shaming Etc. But something gat to give, so wait for it. — its iyanyaaaaaa???? (@Iyanya) June 28, 2023

"I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" is an explosive and riveting account of a young woman who sets out to discover herself but finds out that she has been living with a false identity.The drama and the twists and turns of this moving story have all the markings of a spellbinding movie script, except that the protagonist, who is an actor, is contending with a reality that intermittently soaks her pillow with tears.Uncharacteristic of an autobiography, the author comes to her audience stark naked. The book opens the door widely into the life of the author and exposes the good, the bad, and the ugly sides, not only of her life but also of the make-believe world of celebrities.

The launch was graced by many industry stalwarts, businessmen, and politicians, including John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Becca. Also present were media personalities, including Manasseh Azure Awuni, Sammy Forson, and GhanaWeb Entertainment Editor Benefo Buabeng popularly known as Abrantepa.



