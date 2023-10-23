YOLO season seven to be premiered October 27

The season seven premiere of Yolo

Source: GNA

After a rollercoaster turn of events in season six, anticipation of how things will pan out in season seven has generated excitement ahead of the premiere on Friday, October 27, 2023, at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.

From Cyril's new love triangle to Drogba's antics and tactics, season seven promises more intriguing turns of events with surprising additional casts.



The season seven premiere is expected to be graced by some cast members, including Jackie Appiah, Adjetey Annan, Majid Michel, Vincent McCauley, Aaron Adatsi, John B. Peasah, and many others.



The award-winning YOLO series, which is arguably Ghana's number one educational TV series, has over the years shaped and guided the life choices of many young adults in Ghana.

The serial drama in past episodes has promoted key messages around good health, family planning, nutrition, reproductive health, child and adolescent health, among others.



The YOLO season seven series, produced by Farmhouse Productions Limited, is in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Ghana Health Service, the Ghana Education Service, and the National Population Council, among others.



Season seven of YOLO would be subsequently televised on TV3, Farmhouse Movie App, and YouTube Channel after the premiere.