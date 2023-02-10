Yaa Jackson addresses Baby Mama tag in new song

Yaa Konadu

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Afrobeats diva Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, known by her stage name as Yaa Konadu has dropped a new banger titled “Baby Mama”

The single produced by Deelawbeat happens to be Yaa Jackson’s first single after a short hiatus from the music since having tied the knot and becoming a mother.



Prior to the release, the new mother shared a teaser and flyer of the song on her social media platforms which got fans in anticipation.



Following her marriage and the birth of her son, Yaa Jackson became the most talked about on social media.



Yaa Jackson's boyfriend posted a picture of the songstress on his social media platforms and captioned it "Baby mama". Which created lots of conversations on social media about them breaking up.



The title of the new song, however, sparks from the caption of the post "Baby Mama"



In the song, the songstress laments about how the public seems to be on her neck over an issue that is common in society.

"Everybody does it but people will criticize Yaa for doing the same.



"You are just hating on a little girl, every human is imperfect," she said in an interview.



Yaa Jackson added that the entire content of the song "Baby mama" seeks to address the several backlash and rumours surrounding the actress-turned-songstress's pregnancy and birth.



The song however features her newborn baby on the song's cover.



Yaa Jackson has over the years released hit songs including "Tear rubber" and "Ehwe papa,” among many others.



