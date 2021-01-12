Yaa Jackson 'blasts' pastors who want her dead

Yaa Jackson is a Ghanaian actress and singer

Popular Ghanaian actress and musician, Yaa Jackson, has taken a swipe at pastors who continually threaten her life and that of other celebrities in the country.

In a post she shared on her Instagram and Twitter timeline, Yaa Jackson asked when these pastors will stop instilling fear in top entertainment personalities just to gain public attention.



According to her, these prophets are always revealing nothing but death prophecies instead of focusing their energy on something more productive.



Her post read:



“When will some of the pastors stop putting fear in the individuals?

Always talking about negative stuff (death, accident, evil spirit) and all that. There are evil spirits but I believe and have faith that they can’t take overcome my life.It about time pastors stop putting fear in Us



Stop depending too much on pastors they are also humans,” she wrote as the caption of a raunchy photo she shared online.



Find below her full post:



