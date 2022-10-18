Yaa Jackson marks birthday with ‘wild’ pictures

Yaa Jackson poses for her birthday

Ghanaian actress cum musician, Yaa Jackson, has marked her birthday with some racy pictures shared on her social media handles.

The actress in the photos is seen semi-naked and showing off her elaborate tattoos.



Donning a navy green lingerie, she posed on a bed with a very long caption describing herself as sassy, fabulous and crazy.



“Oh wait a minute... it’s my birthday. Boujie since birth. All I do is upgrade. Getting turnt. Level unlocked. Still DADDYS girl. One time for the birthday bi*ch. it’s my birthday, so you know I’m serving looks. birthday kisses, and birthday wishes. On this is cheers to another year, birthday behaviour.



“Another year being fabulous. Sassy since the 90’s. A year older, a year wiser. Still crazy after all these years. I’m not getting older. I’m getting better. it’s my birthday so make sure you wish me a happy birthday lol. NO PEN, NO PAPER BUT I STILL DRAW ATTENTION,” she shared on Instagram.



Yaa Jackson's post has since received countless birthday wishes from social media users.

Check the images below:











ADA/DO