Yaa Jackson shares lewd images week after giving birth

Yaa Jackson posing on her bed and giving netizens something to look at

A week after giving birth to a baby boy, Ghanaian child actress turned musician Yaa Jackson has taken to social media to share lewd pictures with online users.

She shared a few Snapchat photos of herself posing with her buttocks tilted towards the camera and her face hidden, with the caption "JJ maame."



In another post, she wore a bralette and underwear over a colourful pair of shorts while exposing her tummy, which appeared flat, and her belly ring, which hung around her navel.



It is unclear whether the image that captured her almost naked was recent or not.



However, in other photos, she shared shots of her child's lips and lower body while concealing his face.



On January 6, 2023, the Kumawood actress began the year with some happy news when she gave birth, which she announced on Instagram.



She stated that her baby's name, JJ Nana Yaw, was chosen in honour of her husband, to whom she has been committed for more than five years.

The birth of their child came after their marriage on December 26, 2022, which had just relatives and a few friends in attendance and made waves on social media.















