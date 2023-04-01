0
Menu
Entertainment

Yaa Jackson teams up with Bisa Kdei for a love classic 'Makoma'

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 31 At 11.jpeg Yaa Jackson and Bisa Kdei

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

Ghanaian Afrobeats diva Yaa Jackson has dropped another groundbreaking single, "Makoma" featuring award-winning Highlife superstar, Bisa Kdei.

After the success of her recent single "Baby Mama," Yaa Jackson continues with her big return to the music industry with another staggering collaboration.

Produced by Deelaw Beatz and mixed by Willis Beatz, the talented songstress on this new song showcases her powerful and enchanting vocals coupled with Bisa Kdei's astounding lyrical vibes.

Yaa Jackson's vocal delivery on "Makoma" which translates in English as "My Heart," sounds superb as she goes emotional while sharing the story of a broken heart.

The new song would certainly resonate with people in love and seek to offer some respite and solace in times of difficulty.

The song is readily available across various streaming platforms, including Audiomack, Deezer, Boomplay, and Tidal.

The Kumasi-based artiste has over the years released hit songs including "Tear Rubber" and "Ehwe Papa," among many others.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha