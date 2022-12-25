Yaa Jackson ties the knot with boyfriend

Yaa Jackson captured with family and husband

Ghanaian child actress cum musician, Yaa Jackson and her fiancé have gotten married in a low-key ceremony with just family and a few friends present.

The 22-year-old actress was shown in a social media video wearing a loose white dress and white shoes, while the young male was clothed in a matching white kaftan.



Yaa Jackson smiled broadly when showing off her engagement ring during the wedding ceremony.



This comes shortly after the Ghanaian actress shared a post that caused a stir on social media on December 12, 2022.



She probed to know why she shouldn't go on a date with other men despite having a boyfriend.

In an Instagram post, Yaa Jackson rocked a pink body suit revealing parts of her butt. She threw on a pink jacket to match.



“Them: Reject the date if you have a boyfriend! Me: So because of my boyfriend I shouldn't go and meet my future husband or what ???” she wrote.





ADA/WA