Yaa Pono takes Kwaw Kese to the cleaners; warns rapper to stay out of his business

Kwaw Kese And Yaa Pono Cbzx .jfif Rappers, Kwaw Kese and Yaa Pono

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rapper Yaa Pono, also known as Ponobiom, has clapped back at Kwaw Kese for poking his nose into his space and daring to rubbish his achievements in the local music industry.

It would be recalled that Kwaw, in a series of tweets, jabbed Ponobiom when he released 'Yard' a song many tagged as a diss to his colleague, Sarkodie.

Ponobiom has described Kwaw Kese's move as stupid. In his live video on Monday, January 30, the rapper mentioned that his colleague came after him just for clout.

Expressing his displeasure, he said: "I don't normally come online unless I am promoting my music, and I just dropped 'Yard', Shout out to Fox Beats. Back to the matter: I run the streets, forget everybody. The main reason is that I am calling out Kwaw Kese I am talking to you direct. Do you feel me?

"I should have taken a phone to call you because that's what I am used to doing but I see that this is where you want your clout. I will tell you to the face that you are stupid."

Ponobiom urged Kwaw Kese to rather focus on helping his brother, who is a musician, break through instead of calling him a failed musician.

Pono in his statement mentioned a tall list of Ghanaian artistes, including Black Sherif who were once groomed by him.

"Let it be known to Kwaw Kese that I don't beat around the bush. He should channel his energy into helping his brother who is a musician at Swedru," he said.

Kwaw Kese in his response to Ponobion on Twitter made a mockery of him: "Yaayaa what u smoke ???"







