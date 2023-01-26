1
Yaa Pono trends after jabbing Sarkodie on ‘Yard’

Thu, 26 Jan 2023

Produced by Fox beat, Yaa Pono’s ‘Yard’ has become a topic for discussion barely hours after its release. This is because Yaa Pono took a dig at Sarkodie and it comes at a time the latter has featured on the late Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ remake.

“Since when did we feature the dead?” Pono rapped while indicating that any attempt to exclude him from the list of Tema-based rappers is trash.

On the song, Yaa Pono touted his prowess as he claimed superiority over other rappers. He boasted of performing at events every weekend. He emitted that he is feared by some industry players while alleging spiritual attacks on his person.

“Monkeys, some of your fans will still hail me,” he rapped in the Twi language as he claimed to be the king of the rap music space.

"Who runs this yard? It's Pono who runs this yard."

It is unclear what triggered Yaa Pono to release this song. However, it is not the first time the rapper has jabbed Sarkodie although the two have collaborated on songs in the past.

Both Sarkodie and Yaa Pono are known to be Tema boys who in the past were spotted at recording studios engaging in a friendly rap battle as well as performing at events to entertain their fans and grow their respective brands.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
