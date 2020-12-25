Yaria Neemah releases '360'

Official artwork of the song

Source: Yaria Neemah, Contributor

Yaria Neemah gives music lovers a little dose of her vocal touch with her latest single '360'.

Yaria’s '360' is available on all media platforms.



'360' is an Afro-pop fusion tune that will get you swaying and winding your hips at 360 degrees! Yaria tells fans of her lover giving her slow love in a deep and soothing way leaving so much to be imagined!



In these hard times, this song reminds one of a lover and the joy of spending intimate time together.

The multi-talented songstress is a force to reckon with and will definitely keep hitting music lovers with loads and loads of unforgettable tunes for a worthwhile experience.





