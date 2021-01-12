Yaw Berk begs Kaywa for forgiveness

Young Ghanaian musician, Yaw Berk shed tears on radio when pleading for forgiveness.

Yaw Berk was signed onto Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music after his appearance in the MTN Hitmaker Season 6.



Unfortunately, they went on their separate ways some few years ago with Berk making some damming allegations about his former boss.



He even claimed there were bed bugs at the studio of Kaywa.



Kaywa also hit back and said Yaw Berk could stay a week without taking his bath.



He also pointed out the arrogant attitude of the young musician.



Few years down the lane, Yaw Berk has rendered an unqualified apology to Kaywa.

In an interview monitored by Zionfelix.net on Hitz FM hosted by Andy Dosty, Yaw Berk asked his former boss to forgive him.



He pleaded with him to forgive him, stressing that it’s not too late to make changes in his life.



Yaw Berk in a sad tone begged Kaywa to accept him and help him to become a better person.



Listen to Yaw Berk’s apology below.



