Yaw Dabo advises Mzbel, charges her to repent and give her life to Christ

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo has urged Mzbel to repent and re-dedicate her life to Christ.

In a Facebook live video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Yaw Dabo in a conversation with Mzbel on a movie set advised the “16 years” hitmaker to turn a new leaf.



He also advised Mzbel to record a gospel song in addition to her many secular songs.



On her part, Mzbel opined that she belongs to her mother and not to God as Yaw Dabo stated.



The Ghanaian singer until recently was passionate about African spirituality.

Her decision to suddenly become an atheist comes after she was allegedly defrauded by a fetish shrine called "Naa Yewe”.



