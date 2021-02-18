Yaw Dabo advises Mzbel, charges her to repent and give her life to Christ

Thu, 18 Feb 2021 Source: SammyKay Media
Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo has urged Mzbel to repent and re-dedicate her life to Christ.
In a Facebook live video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Yaw Dabo in a conversation with Mzbel on a movie set advised the “16 years” hitmaker to turn a new leaf.
He also advised Mzbel to record a gospel song in addition to her many secular songs.
On her part, Mzbel opined that she belongs to her mother and not to God as Yaw Dabo stated.
The Ghanaian singer until recently was passionate about African spirituality.
Her decision to suddenly become an atheist comes after she was allegedly defrauded by a fetish shrine called "Naa Yewe”.
Watch video below:
Source: SammyKay Media
Related Articles:
- I am not afraid, their curses will have no effect - Mzbel calls bluff of Ga priestesses
- Ga Traditional Women storm Despite Media over Mzbel's fraud allegation
- Mzbel ‘defrauded’ by traditional court ‘judge’, says she feels ‘so embarrassed’
- Bullet and Wendy Shay are not in any sexual relationship – MzBel defends
- Mzbel in tears as mother of her adopted son takes him away from her
- Read all related articles