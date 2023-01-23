Yaw Dabo hails Kwame Despite as he gifts players, officials of football academy team $100 each

Dr Osei Kwame Despite gifting the money to the players

The Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite over the weekend gifted players and officials of Yaw Dabo Academy $100 each.

The gesture by the Ghanaian business mogul happened after a friendly match between the Yaw Academy who are on a pre-season tour in Accra and the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.



Though the result of the game is unknown, the players most certainly made an impression on Kwame Despite to move him to gift them the above-stated amount.



A video which making the waves on social media sees the players and officials taking turns to receive their $100 gift from the owner of the Despite Media Group.



Yaw Dabo who was present was heard hailing Kwame Despite and expressing gratitude to him for the gesture to his player and officials.



Dabo who could be heard running commentary on the donation, could not hide his enjoyment as he hurled appellations and adulations on Kwame Despite.



Yaw Dabo Academy is a Kumasi-based division two side owned by a veteran actor who is huge football fanatic.

Yaw Dabo is a big fan of Manchester United and also belongs to the school of thought that Cristiano Ronaldo is a better footballer than Lionel Messi.



Yaw Dabo is credited with the discovery of Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



Watch the video below;





AM/KPE