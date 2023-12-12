Yaw Dabo reacts to Don Little’s arrest by the police, details what led to the accident

Ghanaian actor, Samuel Yaw Dabo, has opened up about the conversation that ensued between himself and his colleague, Donn Little after he knocked down a motor rider with his car.

According to his narration, he reached out to Don Little to find out about what happened concerning his accident that dominated headlines in the media which the actor briefed him thoroughly.



He noted that Don Little was not arrested by the police as claimed by some individuals in the media but he went on to explain how the incident occurred and was freed afterward.



Yaw Dabo opened up about how Don Little narrated the circumstances that led to the accident and advised members of the public to lessen their criticisms because such instances could happen to anyone.



“I spoke to Don Little after the incident, but he was not in police cells or something like that. He told me there was an emergency in which he was rushing one of his friends to the hospital. On his way, he met a motor rider whom he was honking for him to pave the way for him but it was not successful.



"The guy was getting closer to him when his car mirror hit him. There was a police officer present at that time so they took him to the police station. It was not like he was arrested by the police and put in a cell for what happened. This is part of life and it could happen to anyone,” Yaw Dabo said in a video shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb.

It would be recalled that reports of Don Little being arrested by the police after knocking down a motor rider were rife in the media.







SB/OGB



Watch the video below



