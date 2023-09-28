Yaw Sarpong needs to be celebrated - Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Gospel singers, Yaw Sarpong (left), and Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Source: Yeboah Gilbert, Contributor

Controversial gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has stated that Ghana's renowned gospel singer, Yaw Sarpong needs to be celebrated.

Appearing as a guest on Onua TV's Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown he commended the good works and positive impact of many gospel musicians in the country, especially Yaw Sarpong.



Also, he shared some challenges he passed through in his music career before he left to abroad to seek greener pastures to aid him in his music career.



“My journey in the gospel industry has never been easy at all. I came to meet the likes of Tagoe Sisters, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Yaw Sarpong and many others, but seriously Yaw Sarpong needs to be celebrated in a grand style”, he said.

He later added that this year marks his 20th year in the industry and for that, he is celebrating with his new album titled 'Through Pass' which will be released on October 8, 2023.



