Yaw Sarpong reveals secret behind the timeless nature of his songs

Yaw Sarpong is a Gospel music legend

Gone are the days when an artiste would put together a music piece so good that it is able to withstand the test of time and stay relevant even decades after. These days, songs are only jammed to for some weeks or months, maybe a year or two, and then they are forgotten.

Gospel music legend Yaw Sarpong has revealed the secret to why his songs still stay relevant over a long period of time.



In an interview with eTV Ghana’s Foster Romanus, he stated on the Late Nite Celebrity Show that he is always sure to have the best and only the best producers working on his sounds because the better and more professional the sound, the longer the song lasts.



“Most of my songs were recorded outside the country in very good studios. Here, if I want to do any recording, I go to Sammy Helwani of Master Mix at Nungua. All these studios that I’ve recorded at, have very clear sounds and as for Sammy Helwani, I can say he’s the best record engineer in the country," he said.

According to him, Ghanaian producers are doing well, however, he is not sure that there are a lot of them who will meet the standard of Sammy Helwani because he took his time to learn everything about the job, both in its theory and practical aspect.



