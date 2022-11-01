0
Menu
Entertainment

Yaw TOG set to release new drill banger titled 'Asoɔden'

Yaw Tog Asoden.jpeg The song will be out on November 3

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: Ebenezer Quist, Contributor

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Yaw TOG is about to release a new drill song for his fans titled 'Asoɔden'.

The young Ghanaian drill star, who is so much excited about this new release, posted a snippet of the song's music video on his Instagram.

According to Yaw TOG, 'Asoɔden' is a motivational song for the streets, the young, and the young at heart.

The 'Sei Mu' hitmaker believes every facet of life is faced with oppositions that have the propensity to contend with our aspirations and goals in life.

'Asoɔden' is just a representation of TOG's life - a young black boy from the streets trying to make it to the pinnacle no matter what he faces on his way to the table of greatness.

'Asoɔden' is a groovy record supported by percussion drums, drill and mesmerizing horns and jama inspired by Highlife and Afrobeat.

'Asoɔden', which has a catchy hook, chorus and raw emotions, will captivate Yaw TOG's fans and music lovers in general when released.

This is to say if you appreciate wonderful music, the amazing new record will certainly find its way into your playlist.

The song which will be released on 3 November 2022, was written and performed by Thorsten Owusu Gyimah (Yaw TOG) and produced by KhendiBeatz, one of Ghana's gifted producers based in Kumasi.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YUNG BULL (@yawtog_yt)

Source: Ebenezer Quist, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
'How much money does Akufo-Addo owe you?' – KKD asks Ofori-Atta
Salary cuts useless with an elephant-sized govt- Wereko Brobbey
How social media users welcomed Bernard Avle back on air
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church