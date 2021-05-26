Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, and Kweku Darlington to perform at MTN Pulse Hangout

Musician Yaw Tog

Source: GNA

One of the most interactive musical shows in the country, MTN Pulse Hangout returns on Friday, May 28, with some highly anticipated performances.

Three of the hottest artistes on the music scene now; Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, and Kweku Darlington are billed to thrill audiences on the night with some amazing performances.



The trio who recently featured on the “Sika Aba Fie” would once again dazzle the audience with impeccable stagecraft on the show hosted by top renowned DJs.

Music Lovers can enjoy the show by downloading the MTN Pulse App and streaming on MTN's social media platforms.