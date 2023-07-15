Yaw Tog Ventures into pig farming alongside music career

Young Ghanaian drill rapper, Yaw Tog

Young Ghanaian drill rapper, Yaw Tog has made an unexpected revelation that he has ventured into pig farming.

In a 3news.com report, the artiste addressed critics who questioned his decision to pause his education. The 'Sore' hit maker explained that he took the break to focus on generating more income and engaging in profitable ventures.



During the conversation, Yaw Tog unveiled his latest interest, which involves animal farming. He proudly disclosed that he is now the owner of a pig farm located in Kumasi.



"Right now, I'm trying to build a farm: a big pig farm. I'm working on it. It is in Kumasi," he revealed.



Acknowledging his newfound role as a farmer, Yaw Tog emphasized that his mother manages the operations within the farming space.



"I am a farmer, and my mum is my manager," he stated.



Meanwhile, Yaw Tog has also released a new song titled 'Obra' featuring Roiii.

The track is available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, showcasing his ongoing dedication to his musical career alongside his newfound venture in pig farming.



ADA/WA



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







