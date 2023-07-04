Yaw Tog brags about his achievements as a musician

Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog

Gaining wider recognition after the release of ‘Sore’ in 2021, Yaw Tog brags about what he has acquired since he began his music career.

According to the 20-year-old rapper, he has been able to achieve some things in life that his colleagues and age mates cannot brag about having.



In a video shared by thosecalledcelebss on Instagram, Yaw Tog bragged that looking at his age and the things he has achieved so far, he is grateful because some of his friends haven’t reached that height yet.



“I have acquired a lot of things that my age mates do not have. I am 20 years and I have certain things my mates do not have. I feel like God has been so good to me; he has helped me achieve some things in life”, he said.



Some of the achievements the singer said he has acquired which some of his age mates haven’t attained yet include a music career, his own record label, and the Tog Life Foundation, with the latter, which he uses to reach out to the poor and needy.



“I have something that I cherish and appreciate. I have my music career; I have a lot. I have my record label which is Tog Life Music and I have the Tog Life Foundation, which focuses on helping the needy. Recently we distributed books to some public and private schools so we just helping people”, he said.

Yaw Tog appeared in the music scene in 2019 and some of his released songs include, ‘Sophia’, ‘Y33gye’, ‘Fake Ex’ and the popular song, ‘Sore’ remix which featured Ghana’s very own, Kwesi Arthur and British rapper, Stormzy.



The young rapper’s works have been recognised in the music industry and as a result of that, he took home the ‘Best Hip-Pop Song of the Year award at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) event.



