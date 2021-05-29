Yaw Tog does not make sense in his songs – Mr Logic

Mr Logic insists Yaw Tog (R) must upgrade himself

Ghanaian showbiz critic, Mr Logic has targeted Yaw Tog in his latest criticism.

Speaking in a discussion with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Mr Logic stated that Yaw Tog need to focus on his schooling.



He stressed that the young musician does not make any sense in his songs.



The vocal entertainment pundit clarified that Yaw Tog is talented but he has to upgrade himself.



“Yaw Tog doesn’t make any sense in his songs…I will say this and I’ll say it on authority without any insults. It doesn’t mean that he is not talented. There’s a difference between talent and making sense,” he said.

He was happy about Yaw Tog mother’s interest to have the boy focus on his education.



“I respected his mother when I heard her say that he should go back to school. That’s how I knew that this boy can become something. If you should go and listen to Yaw Tog’s songs, what is inside?”



When he was asked if Migos of USA also make sense in their songs, Mr Logic stated: “Are you saying Migos don’t say nothing? The Migos are actually singing to you the street hustle in New York. You can’t tell me that Migos say nothing in their songs. At the end of the day, we are not in America.”