Yaw Tog named 'BET Amplified International' Artist of the Month

Rapper Yaw Tog

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has been named by BET International’s 'BET Amplified International' Artist of the Month for April.

BET Amplified is BET’s seal of approval on the next big thing in music, and Yaw Tog marks the second Ghanaian to be selected in 2021.



The first was Amaarae who was the Artist of the Month of February.



Yaw Tog succeeds Jamaican singer Shenseea, who was Artist of the Month of March.



Announcing Yaw Tog as their Artist of the Month, BET wrote;



"ET International is proud to announce @yawtog_yt as our April “BET Amplified International” Artist of The Month! BET Amplified is our seal of approval on the next big thing in music! Stay tuned to our social accounts to see more of Yaw Tog throughout the month of April!"

The Senior High School student Yaw Tog gained prominence in 2020 after his single Sore featuring O’kenneth, Jay Bahd, & Reggie went viral.



He built on the success of his breakthrough single and had UK star Stormzy and BET nominee Kwesi Arthur on the remix of Sore.



Yaw has gone on to release his ‘Time’ Ep and currently one of Ghana’s most exciting young talents.



