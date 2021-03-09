Yaw Tog’s debut EP to be released this month

Kumerican star Yaw Tog

‘TIME,’ the debut EP of Ghanaian artist, Yaw Tog will be released at the end of this month.

Known primarily as the poster boy for drill music in Ghana (Asakaa), the ‘Kumerican’ star says the upcoming project will showcase how versatile he is.



“I’m very much an Asakaa boy, but I wanted people to know I can do every type of music, from drill to hip-hop and afrobeats,” explained Tog in a recent interview with DJ Mag.



“I want to build connections with this one, with people from every genre.”



The recently release ‘Sore’ remix featuring Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur will be featured on ‘TIME’ EP.



The remix was first previewed in the early hours of January 1, 2021 at the UPP Festival.

Stormzy, Tog and Arthur later that week travelled to Kumasi to shoot the official video of the remix.







“I didn’t even imagine I’d get someone like Stormzy on the remix. He’s a big one out there! What’s surprising is he came to my management, like ‘Yo, let’s get this done’. Wow. I think God is really working,” shared Tog about the opportunity to work with Stormzy.



