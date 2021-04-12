'Yaw Tog will be bigger than Sarkodie and Stonebwoy with the right management'– Ruthy insists

Sore hitmaker, Yaw Tog

Somewhere in 2019, Stonebwoy stated categorically that it will take Ghana over 40 years to get a trio like himself, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and some top Ghana musicians.

Stonebwoy made this intoxicated prophecy during his performance at the 2019 MTN 4Syte Music Video Awards.



But someway somehow, Stonebwoy’s subtle prophecy has failed to materialize considering the abrupt rise of Kumerican rapper Yaw Tog who is about eighteen years old.



Simply put, the rise and shine of Yaw Tog in our music industry including crossing borders surpass the imagination of critical thinking minds.



Not long ago, his “sore” remix with Stormzy hit over a million views on YouTube in the space of 2 days. Besides, BET International has cited Yaw Tog as the next biggest thing in Ghanaian music.

And it’s at the back of the enviable fame and success of the chap musician that Nhyira FM’s Ruthy has postulated that Yaw Tog will be bigger than Sarkodie and Stonebwoy with the right management.



According to Ruthy, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy won their first BET awards in their 30s, therefore, considering the age of Yaw Tog, he can achieve greater heights provided his management does things right.








