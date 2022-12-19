0
Year In Review: The next big thing in Ghana music

NEW ARTISTE JFJN Young Ghanaian artistes who recorded a good year

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghanaian music industry has been blessed with new crop of artistes who have been tipped as the 'next big thing' in the music scene.

These promising musicians have gone beyond the title of 'up-and-coming' by proving that they are indeed aiming for gold through their hard work and dedication to the growth of their brands.

The music industry has witnessed veteran musicians name artistes who can run with the baton when they are no more.

The likes of Obrafour, Nana Ampadu, and Amakye Dede have openly singled out singers and crowed them as the next in line to ensure that their genre of music stays alive.

As we wrap up the year 2022, GhanaWeb has put together some well-known names among new school artistes who have been tipped to do exploits in the coming years.

Although their sounds may be new to some music lovers, they have exhibited pure talent.

Some of these new faces recorded hit singles in 2022, with a few releasing their maiden albums.

Checkout the artistes below:

1. Lasmid

2. Vanilla

3. Titi Owusu

4. Cheif One

5. Maccasio

6. Jay Bhad

7. Boyd

8. Kweysi Swat

9. Shugalord

10. Spooky The Maniac

11. Bryant The Mensah

12. Darkua

13. G-Migos

14. Sheila Music

15. Olivetheboy

16. DSL

17. Ama Nova

18. Maya Blue

19. Djay

20.Naana Blu

