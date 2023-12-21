Year in Review: Greatest showbiz scandals of 2023

McBrown, Meek Mill and Yvonne Nelson were involved in some of the top scandals of the year

The drama generated by some Ghanaian celebrities did not ‘slack’ the slightest, as 2023 has been filled with back-to-back gripping controversies.

From a series of fights witnessed online, to some chilling revelations which shook the country, some celebrities have found themselves in scandalous situations that set the tone for debates all year long.



Let’s take a look at these top four scandals listed below:



Meek Mill and the Jubilee House saga



The popular American rapper was the most talked about around the globe during his visit to Ghana from December 2022 through to January 2023.



The musician, who was in the country for the December AfroNation festival in 2022, went viral after he lost his phone and later recovered it.



But the conversations surrounding his visit intensified in January 2023, after a video which saw him and his colleagues shooting a music video at the Jubilee House, (the seat of Ghana’s presidency), went viral.







He was slammed for desecrating the office of the highest seat of the land, and although he issued an apology, the development stirred massive debates across the country.

McBrown joins OnuaTV after UTV exit



After Nana Ama McBrown’s grand welcome ceremony at the premises of Media General sometime in March, a faction of disappointed personalities lambasted her for abandoning her former media house, United Television (UTV).



Their argument stems from claims that she had been ungrateful after UTV nurtured, groomed and granted her the first opportunity and exposure as the host of one of the biggest TV shows in Ghana (United Showbiz).







Social media has since witnessed striking comparisons between McBrown’s OnuaTV show and UTV’s United Showbiz which is currently hosted by MzGee.



Yvonne Nelson’s memoir and issues arising



Actress Yvonne Nelson was at the center of a heated debate following the publication of her memoir "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" in April.

The book has stirred controversy on social media all year long, as its content disclosed very sensitive and intimate details.



Yvonne Nelson shared shocking revelations, including the fact that the man she had since known as her father, Mr. Oko Nelson, isn’t her biological father, thus, the book’s title ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson.’



Additionally, the 37-year-old actress revealed her purported pregnancy by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and subsequent abortion, among others.





In my book, i narrated how you got me pregnant, How you couldn’t wait for me to get rid of it. How you DROVE me to have an abortion. As usual, you want to use rap to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters, lets see what life throws at them. #triedyou — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) June 28, 2023

She also wrote about her ex-Nigerian lover, Iyanya's rumored relationship with actress Tonto Dikeh, and several others.A series of back and forth was witnessed, as Sarkodie , in a bid to defend himself then, recorded a full diss track ‘Try me’, downplaying Yvonne’s accusations and spilling ‘derogatory’ words at her.

Iyanya, has also since been on an interview spree, addressing issues relating to his past relationship with the actress.



Kikibees CEO’s demise



The owner of Kikibees and Noire lounge, the late Bennet Agyekum Adomah, was alleged to have been murdered in the house of his lover, Mam Yandey Joof.



News of the celebrity lounge owner’s demise has since stirred discussions on social media, owing to how he was reported to have died.



The late Ben was said to have been found lying in a pool of blood with cuts on various parts of his body in his Ivorian lover’s house around midnight on October 8, 2023.



He was then rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.



The deceased’s girlfriend was arrested, charged with preliminary murder and arraigned before court.



However, she was later granted bail based on claims that the autopsy report somewhat exonerates her.

Based on the autopsy report presented to the court, the late Ben was said to have died from alcohol abuse and a severe fall.



The late Kikibees CEO was buried on December 9, in Accra, but the court is still presiding over the case and investigations are still ongoing.



The family, on the other hand, has sworn to stop at nothing until justice is served.



