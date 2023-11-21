Year of Return was a brilliant concept - Edem

Ghanaian Rapper, Edem

Ghanaian rapper, Edem has expressed his thoughts about the performance of the current government.

According to him, there are some policies he appreciates but has doubts about the government's overall performance.



Speaking on the “The Day” show with Berla Mundi, Edem praised the "Year of Return" idea, which aimed to bring attention to Ghana and its heritage.



He called it a brilliant concept that has shed a positive light on Ghana globally.



However, he expressed uncertainty about the economic impact and how revenues gained have been managed.



“I think that the Year of Return concept, it's a brilliant idea that has thrown so much light on Ghana as a country; people are coming in. But I don't know the figures and so I don't know if it's making so much money for the young people or it's positioning Ghana where it's contributing to the GDP. So, yes, for that, I think he has done well,” he said.

Edem also voiced concerns about the government's approach in other areas, criticizing the constant borrowing and the allocation of funds for building a cathedral while some people are facing hunger.



“For other areas where we are constantly borrowing, I think he has fallen horribly. I also don't agree with the concept of people being hungry and then you spend money on wanting to build a church. I don't even think God will agree to that; his kids will be hungry and then God will agree that he wants to build a church.



“And so there are other areas that I think he hasn't done well. And then I think for the Year of Return, it's an amazing initiative,” he shared.



ID/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the newest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:



