Yeete Nsem: Amerado out with episode 34 after trip to Dubai

Following a successful release of 33 episodes, Ghanaian rapper Amerado is once again here with episode 34 of Ghana's most trending rap series Yeete Nsem.

The rapper, who recently returned from his tour to Dubai, as part of his brand promise has been able to keep Yeete Nsem running for a solid 34 weeks earning him a nomination in the Best Rapper and Digital act of the year categories at the 3 Music Awards.



The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.



This week’s episode was centered around Shatta Wale and Samini’s rantings, Ras Nene aka Dr. Likee, Funny Face and wife reunion, Afia Schwarzenegger vs Vivian Jill, Mona Gucci, etc.

The video was directed by Director K and produced by IzJoe Beatz.



Watch Yeete Nsem Episode 34 below:





