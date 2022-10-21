0
Menu
Entertainment

Yemi Alade, Camidoh spotted together

47143634 Camidoh and Yemi Alade

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Nigerian music superstar Yemi Alade has been spotted in the company of Ghanaian hitmaker Camidoh.

In a picture shared to Twitter by Ms Alade on Wednesday, 19 October 2022, the two West African music stars could be seen sitting atop a sofa back posing for a picture: Camidoh had puckered his lips and Yemi had thrown the peace/victory sign while flexing her tongue.

Yemi Alade tweeted the picture with the words: "[fire emojis] New music [Ghana and Nigeria flag emojis] Man like Camidoh and Magixx - Slow," as caption. She also attached a link her 1.9 million followers could follow to listen to the song.

It is not clear if they have recorded a song together yet.

Meanwhile, Camidoh has revealed his new song 'Slow' was recorded in the year 2020.

Yemi Alade's latest song is 'Bubble It' with Jamaican star Spice.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or