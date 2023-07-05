Yemi Alade descends on a fashion police who noticed a flaw in her outfit

Singer Yemi Alade

Singer Yemi Alade has taken a swipe at a troll who attempted to call her out over a supposed wardrobe malfunction.

Yemi had taken to her Twitter page to share a photo of herself wearing a short brown dress and a pop socks and describing herself as an angel.



She captioned the photo; "I'm Amazing, Extremely talented, kind and extraordinary .you would mistake me for an angel".



Reacting to the photo, a Twitter user called out the singer for an error she spotted in the photo.



The photo showed the pop socks worn from the angle of the picture. In an attempt to share her thoughts on the error, she tweeted; "I'm the only one seeing this?"



Responding to the call out, the award-winning singer who didn't hesitate to clapback said;

"This pic was posted 3 min ago and that was enough time for you to zoom in and tweet your ignorance. Imagine if you paid attention to the details of your life in this manner you would be in a better place by now. It's open in both thighs since that area is your business."





I'm Amazing, Extremely talented, kind and extraordinary .you would mistake me for an angel????❤️ pic.twitter.com/P1v7fxoz5e — ✊???? yemialade (@yemialadee) July 4, 2023