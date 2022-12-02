Yemi Alade releases new EP ‘African Baddie’

Yemi Alade is a popular Nigerian singer

Grammy-award-winning Yemi Alade is serving attitude with the release of a new EP, AFRICAN BADDIE available now via Effyzzie Music.

The 10-track project features collaborations with Spice, Phyno, Bisa Kdei, Zlatan, Bramsito, Joe Dwẻt File, and Lemar.



Preceding the release of AFRICAN BADDIE, Yemi Alade released earworm “Bubble It” ft. Spice which amassed over 6 MILLION VIEWS on Youtube, bumping the Nigerian singer into over 20 MILLION VIEWS ON TIK TOK.



“I’m an African Baddie, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have emotions,” says Yemi. “Every woman can relate to all the moods on this EP. One minute we are begging a man not to hurt us again and the next we’re in front of the mirror reminding ourselves who is really in control.”



Not only does Yemi Alade guide fans through different moods on her new EP, but she’s also navigating between new genres with ease. Dancehall, Highlife, and Afrobeats are all represented in this body of work.



AFRICAN BADDIE follows Yemi’s Grammy Award Winning contributions to both Angelique Kidjo’s “Mother Nature” Album earlier this year as well as her contributions to Beyonce’s BLACK IS KING of 2021. For Yemi, this EP garners the same level of attention and recognition, capturing her versatility as an international artist.

AFRICAN BADDIE TRACKLIST



Pounds & Dollars ft. Phyno



Overload



Jo Jo ft. Bisa Kdei



Baddie

Ikebe ft. Ziatan



Dje Dje ft. Bramsito



Get Down ft. Lemar



My Man (French Version) ft. Joe Dwẻt File



Bubble It ft. Spice

Begging



With four albums, and soon-to-be three EPs under her belt, and with hits such as ‘Johnny’, ‘Ferrari’, ‘Na Gode’ and ‘Bum Bum’, and as one of the first females in the genre to hit over 100 million views on YouTube and over 1 million dedicated subscribers, Yemi Alade is the No 1 Afropop female artist on the African continent.



Beyond the studio, Yemi continues to make an impact in the entertainment world, donning titles such as composer, actress, and producer.



She is a BET Awards 2015 and 2016 nominee for Best International Act Africa, a two-time nominee MOBO Awards for Best International Act 2014 and 2015, Winner MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) for Best Female 2015 and 2016.