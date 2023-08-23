Yemi Alade survives motor accident

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade

Nigerian Afropop singer, Yemi Alade, has pulled through a terrible motor accident in Spain.

The "Johnny" crooner announced this in an Instagram post amidst reactions from her colleagues and sympathizers.



She made the announcement while thanking God for sparing her life.



The singer revealed that on the day of the accident, after performing on stage for seven hours, she suffered exhaustion.



She wrote, “On the 17th of August, we were in a car crash, somewhere between Barcelona and Benicassim in Spain at 12:06(noon). Also experienced a minor medical emergency from exhaustion after performing on stage 7 hours after the incident on the same day and somehow, I ended up at the “after party (leave me o. my mind needed positive vibrations).

"Life is for the living… I didn’t want to put this out, but the devil had other plans, but my Jehovah jiray said NO! THE blood of Jesus spoke for us. I only lost a nail, it all happened suddenly. Nothing is too sudden or complicated for God. His Grace is more than sufficient.”



