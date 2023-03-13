'Yen tie obaa da' - Osebo intensifies unusual style with a message to the public

Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo

Despite the negative comments and publication of his photos across different social media platforms in an attempt to mock him, Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo the Zaraman keeps serving looks.

In the latest style inspiration that has gained public attention, the business owner posed in jeans shorts, an off-white blouse, and animal print boots. This was complemented by a black hat and a handbag.



The man who has gone viral for his choice of outfit admitted in an Instagram post that his style is unusual, the reason why he makes the news.



"This is my definition of fashion, create something unusual with confidence and be bold to step out with it that all. Yen tie obaa da," read the caption of his post dated March 12, 2022.



Fashion blogger, Akosua Vee rating his style termed it as "metrosexual vibz". There are a number of people who have questioned the motive being Osebo's love for feminine clothing.



In a separate post, fashion police questioned the inspiration behind his exaggerated ripped jeans that showed skin. Osebo hammered that he loves whatever he wears and gives less attention to critics.



"Sometimes your outfit looks weird to others but remember nobody knows the definition of fashion, the most important thing is self love. You love what you wear," he wrote.

















OPD/BB