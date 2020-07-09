Entertainment

Yes, Adebayor has unfollowed me and so what? I don’t care – Funny Face

Funny face with friend Emmanuel Shayi Adebayor

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, well known as Funny Face, has punched people who are jubilating about the news of his bosom friend-Emmanuel Shayi Adebayor unfollowing him on Instagram.

In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, Funny Face said this is what some people have been wishing for since he became close to the Togolese football star in 2011.



He averred Adebayor has endured a lot and because of him [Funny Face] people insulted him. He added that Adebayor is a human being, so if has unfollowed him, he has unfollowed him.



Funny Face who appeared to be unperturbed about the development stated that some people were envious of the support that his friend was given to him.



He said life still goes on if Adebayor has unfollowed.

The ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor admitted that Adebayor took such a decision because of his mistake—and failure to listen to his advice.



He said he doesn’t care about the mockery following the decision that his best friend took to unfollow him on Instagram.



Funny Face, however, indicated that he still loves Adebayor and he is his number one fan till death.





Depression is real .. talk and be free .. before it kills you inside .No matter what @e_adebayor for life .. My number one Soldier @e_adebayor you people can never separate us .we are more dan twins .saaawwwww .. all ur happiness and joy will cut short soon ! 4 life is 4 life pic.twitter.com/Ez4RdMy2U1 — KASOA VANDAMME (@funnyfacegh) July 9, 2020

