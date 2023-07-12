Yes! I have enhanced my body, spread the news - Salma Mumin boldly confirms body enhancement

Salma confirms body enhancement

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has fearlessly confirmed rumors surrounding her body enhancement procedures.

In a recent social media post, addressing the backlash and negative comments, Salma stood her ground and expressed her unwavering self-assurance, emphasizing that she doesn't require anyone's validation when it comes to her appearance.



"I have a mirror, and I see my body first thing when I wake up. I know how I look; I don't need anyone around me or on this app telling me how terrible my body looks," Salma stated defiantly, dismissing the opinions of others.



Addressing the hypocritical nature of some individuals, she added, "You all called me names upon names but here today telling me that was the most beautiful body you all saw then. That makes you all 'hypocrites.' Shame!"



Salma acknowledged that she had been trolled for her previous body, which was once loved by many.



However, she emphasized her right to pursue the changes she desired, stating, "I saw that body and still went for this, meaning I love this. If I wake up tomorrow and don't like this one, I will change it, and there is nothing none of you can do about it! Leave me alone, wai. The one pressing it is not complaining, neither am I complaining."



Addressing the critics directly, Salma declared, "I am addressing it because I have grown out of worrying about your comments about my buttocks. Nothing you all say gets to me."

She then urged those who disagreed with her to find alternative outlets for their energy, suggesting, "Challey if you don't like it and can't keep mute, go hug a transformer or jump into the sea."



Asserting her right to live her life on her own terms, Salma firmly stated, "This is not an explanation because I don't owe it to any of you. This is me setting the records straight and putting you all in your places. Looks like silence is not golden anymore."



Breaking her initial denial, Salma unapologetically confirmed, "Yes!! I denied it in the beginning, but I’m not god to not change my mind on my decisions. So yessss!!! I have enhanced my body, go into the world and spread the news."



In a final show of independence and defiance, Salma concluded her statement by asserting, "I am not any of your children."



