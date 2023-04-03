1
Menu
Entertainment

'Yes I smoke weed' – Darko Vibes admits

Video Archive
Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian musician, Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko known as Darko Vibes, has highlighted the benefits of smoking weeds.

The smoking of Marijuana continues to remain illegal in Ghana. However, in March, 2020, parliament passed into law the Narcotics Control Commission Bill 2019. Legalising the growing of some cannabis for health purposes.

The law also makes the country’s Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) a Commission with enhanced powers to oversee the industrial use of some narcotic substances.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Darko Vibes admitted to smoking weed. He said sometimes after a long day from his daily activities he smokes weed. When asked about the benefit he derives from it, he indicated it makes him high.

The Je M’apelle hitmaker also revealed that smoking the weed puts him in a relaxation mood.

According to him, smoking doesn’t kill hence advised blogger, Sammy Kay to try it. He jovially also added that everyone has to experience life and try new things.

Watch video below:

Source: sammykaymedia.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha