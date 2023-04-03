'Yes I smoke weed' – Darko Vibes admits

Ghanaian musician, Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko known as Darko Vibes, has highlighted the benefits of smoking weeds.

The smoking of Marijuana continues to remain illegal in Ghana. However, in March, 2020, parliament passed into law the Narcotics Control Commission Bill 2019. Legalising the growing of some cannabis for health purposes.



The law also makes the country’s Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) a Commission with enhanced powers to oversee the industrial use of some narcotic substances.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Darko Vibes admitted to smoking weed. He said sometimes after a long day from his daily activities he smokes weed. When asked about the benefit he derives from it, he indicated it makes him high.



The Je M’apelle hitmaker also revealed that smoking the weed puts him in a relaxation mood.

According to him, smoking doesn’t kill hence advised blogger, Sammy Kay to try it. He jovially also added that everyone has to experience life and try new things.



Watch video below:



