'Yes I’ve money but I went back to school' – Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has explained why she went back to school.

In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, the YN Productions boss detailed she wanted to equip herself.



Yvonne said that adding value to herself also informed her decision to go back to school. She made this disclosure as she marks her birthday today.



Yvonne Nelson also advised the youth to construct a well-defined path for themselves to ensure a better future.

Adding that it’s imperative for them to stay true to the process and mute every distraction.



Watch the video below:



