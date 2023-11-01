Yes! We don’t believe in the existence of 'Almighty God' – Mzbel defends son

Ghanaian musician, Mzbel

Ghanaian musician cum entrepreneur, Mzbel, has said that she does not believe in the existence of an Almighty God because anything that has life can be regarded as such.

She asserted that the fact that when libation is being poured there is an acknowledgment of other gods is a testament that they are equally relevant as the Almighty God.



The musician entreated people to spend adequate time with God, ask questions about his existence, and patiently wait for a response to that effect and they would be amazed.



“Yes! We don’t believe in the existence of an Almighty God, because we know that everything or anything that has a life no matter how big or small is a God, that is why when we pour libation (pray) we acknowledge and honor all those energies (God),” Mzbel wrote on her Instagram page.



She further explained that although the ancestors are no more, their blood runs through us which means they still influence humanity.



“Our ancestors are dead but their blood and spirit run through us, we are their DNA so we honor them too. You are all God’s…spend time with yourself in quietness, ask questions, and patiently wait for the answers from within you! You will be amazed.”

Her comment is on the back of a similar assertion made by her son in recent times.



There have been mixed public reactions concerning Mzbel’s claims that she does not have faith in the existence of Almighty God.



While some people have chided her for the claims and consider it blasphemous, others remain tight-lipped on the issue to prevent any altercation.



