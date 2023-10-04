Yewande Gold releases video for 'Sugar Rush' song

After stirring up excitement in the Ghanaian music scene with her carefully crooned track, ‘Sugar Rush’, US-based Nigerian singer, Yewande Gold has sparked further thrills with the release of the visuals for the song.

The video of the song which was released via YouTube gives life and meaning to the song as Yewande Gold gives an audio-visual representation to the words that made up the song.



The setting of the video has antique objects such as bags, television set,s and vinyl discs which creates a nostalgic atmosphere blended with modern colorization.



Yewande Gold takes viewers on a picturesque and stimulating ride during which she breathes meaning into the song in a captivating manner.



On June 2nd, 2023, Yewande Gold released her fourth single, "Sugar Rush", produced by H. Hardy Music.



The song has since its release generated airplay and buzz with listeners hailing the musicians for producing a masterpiece of creativity.

Through her latest release, Yewande wants to re-introduce herself to audiences of music lovers and fans around the world and highlight her creativity and diversity as a singer-songwriter.



Currently based in the United States, Yewande Gold was born in Lagos, Nigeria to an African-American mother and a Nigerian Yoruba father.



She credits her father's love for music with inspiring her own. Growing up, Yewande was exposed to and developed an appreciation for music of all kinds including traditional and modern style African music, gospel, pop, hip hop, classic R&B, reggae, country, classical, and rock.



Some of her music influences include Yolanda Adams, Yemi Alade, Karen Clark Sheard, Waje, Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Juliana Kanyomozi, Anthony Hamilton, Leontyne Price, and Adele.



