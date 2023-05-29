0
Menu
Entertainment

Yhaw Hero comes in strong with 'Cold War'

Yhaw Cold War Ghanaian singer, Yhaw Hero

Mon, 29 May 2023 Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Budding Ghanaian talent Yhaw Hero follows up on the success of his single ‘19 years’ with another anthem titled 'Cold War'.

Cold War is a heartfelt song, where the prolific story-telling of Yhaw Hero is displayed, as he genuinely puts his life in perspective while he searches for the good life for himself and his family.

Named as one of the artists to watch by 3Music TV, Yhaw Hero is nearing a million streams on Africa’s leading streaming platform Boomplay, and he has surpassed 50 million streams on Audiomack.

Representing the town of Tema and the Accra suburb of Awoshie, Yhaw Hero is fast becoming a street favourite, and he has seen his stocks rise these past weeks.

He recently shut down the University of Ghana SRC week celebrations at Pentagon Hall as part of his Senior High School and Varsity tour.

Cold War comes with a complimentary visual shot by The Seyram, who perfectly captures the story and turns it into a movie.

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia
NPP Presidential Race: Stay away, you have failed – Former NPP MP tells Bawumia
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia