'Yolo' star Drogba's sister reveals touching details about actor's condition

Drogba is currently battling demyelination

On Friday, March 8, 2024, Ghanaians woke up to the sad news that John Bredu Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the popular "Yolo" series, is battling a rare condition called demyelination, a disorder that damages the protective covering of the nerves, causing problems with vision, movement and sensation.

The news was broken by his colleague, Jeffery Nortey, who also appealed for funds for the actor.



Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM on March 11, 2024, Drogba’s sister, Hannah Mensah, confirmed that her brother had been diagnosed with the ailment.



She said he had been in the house since his last season on the series.



She added that they visit the hospital once every week for different tests and medications and that they were currently waiting for the results of a test that had to be flown outside the country for diagnosis.



“I think in his last season, if you can remember, he wasn't performing like he used to do in the previous season, but he tried to act but couldn't. So he has been in the house.

"Right now we are in the hospital because of his eyes; he's having double vision with the right eye, and he's having pain with it. We come once every week for treatment.



"Last week, we came for the extraction of the fluid from his spine. And that's what we are waiting for; the result. They said they have to take the test outside for more inquiries before we have the results out,” she said.



According to the sister, Deogba remains weak and cannot do anything on his own, but he can go to the washroom and walk with some help.



She appealed for help from the public, in cash or kind, or in any way that could assist her brother.



She said since they posted about his condition, many people have been calling with ideas and suggestions.

“In cash, in kind, in any way...a lot of people are calling, including a lot of doctors. People are calling with ideas. So we just pray that they have a solution,” she said.



She thanked everyone who had contributed, shown love, and shared their views and ideas. She said they were very grateful and hopeful that they would find a solution for her brother.



ID/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.